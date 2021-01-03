Coles County sees 54 more COVID-19 cases over 2 days

CHARLESTON — An additional 54 Coles County residents tested positive for COVID-19 the last two days, it was announced on Saturday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the additional cases covered the new positive tests for Friday and Saturday and brought the county’s case total to 4,467.
Of those, seven people are currently hospitalized, 289 are recovering, 4,098 are recovered and 73 are deceased, the release said.
Also in the release, health department officials included a reminder that announcements will be made when the COVID-19 vaccine is available to the general public. Health care workers and some of the older population are now receiving the vaccine.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,762 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 29 additional deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 975,352 cases, including 16,674 deaths, through Saturday.
As of Friday night, 3,799 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 783 patients were in the ICU and 458 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 26 through Friday is 9.6%. The rate was 9.5% in Friday’s report. A week ago, it was 8.5% and two weeks ago it was 9.7%.