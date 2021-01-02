Coles County sees 54 more COVID-19 cases over two days

CHARLESTON — An additional 54 Coles County residents tested positive for COVID-19 the last two days, it was announced on Saturday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the additional cases covered the new positive tests for Friday and Saturday and brought the county’s case total to 4,467.

Of those, seven people are currently hospitalized, 289 are recovering, 4,098 are recovered and 73 are deceased, the release said.

Also in the release, health department officials included a reminder that announcements will be made when the COVID-19 vaccine is available to the general public. Health care workers and some of the older population are now receiving the vaccine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

IDPH is reporting a total of 975,352 cases, including 16,674 deaths, through Saturday.