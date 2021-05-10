 Skip to main content
Coles County sees 6 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
CHARLESTON — Six more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, according to the Coles County Health Department.

A news release from the department said there were two additional cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus reported on each day, Saturday-Monday.

The release said the new cases of the disease brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,811.

Of those, five county residents are hospitalized and 28 are recovering from the disease, according to the release. It said 5,684 county residents have recovered from the disease and 94 are deceased.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,424 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 12 additional deaths.

To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,356,391 cases, including 22,235 deaths.

