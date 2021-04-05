Coles County sees 6 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday

CHARLESTON — Six more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department announced the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus. It said the new cases included a single case on Saturday.

The county’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic now stands at 5,582, the news release said.

Of those, two county residents are currently hospitalized with the disease and 35 are recovering, the release said. It said 5,451 have recovered and 94 are deceased.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.