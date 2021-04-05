 Skip to main content
Coles County sees 6 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday
CHARLESTON — Six more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department announced the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus. It said the new cases included a single case on Saturday.

The county’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic now stands at 5,582, the news release said.

Of those, two county residents are currently hospitalized with the disease and 35 are recovering, the release said. It said 5,451 have recovered and 94 are deceased.

