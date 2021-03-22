Coles County sees 6 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional six Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.

The announcement came in a news release from the Coles County Health Department that also said some COVID-19 vaccinations are currently available.

The release said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,499.

Of those, five county residents are currently hospitalized and 135 are recovering from the disease, the release said. It also said 5,266 residents have recovered and 93 are deceased.

The release said the vaccinations are available for those in the state’s current vaccination phase. Registration for notifications of when vaccinations take place is available by email, it said.

The email should be sent to covid19@co.coles.il.us, the release said. It should include the registering person’s name, any underlying medical conditions and phone number.