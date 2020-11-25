Coles County sees 65 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Wednesday that 65 new laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the county.

The health department reported that the new cases have raised the total case count for Coles County to 3,319 since the pandemic began, including 14 currently hospitalized, 859 recovering, 2,388 recovered and 58 deceased.

Community members are continuing to be asked to wear protective masks, watch their social distance from each other, and wash their hands regularly to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.