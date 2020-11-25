 Skip to main content
Coles County sees 65 new COVID-19 cases
CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Wednesday that 65 new laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the county.

The health department reported that the new cases have raised the total case count for Coles County to 3,319 since the pandemic began, including 14 currently hospitalized, 859 recovering, 2,388 recovered and 58 deceased.

Community members are continuing to be asked to wear protective masks, watch their social distance from each other, and wash their hands regularly to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The health department also reported that it is asking the community to follow the state's Tier 3 mitigation measures that are in effect throughout Illinois due to the exponential COVID-19 spread in every region. Community members are advised to modify their holiday plans for the safety of their loved ones.

Earlier Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,378 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 the state, including 155 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 685,467 cases, including 11,832 deaths, in 102 counties since the pandemic began.

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

