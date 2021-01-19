 Skip to main content
Coles County sees 7 new COVID-19 cases
CHARLESTON — An additional seven Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 4,821.

Of those, 11 county residents are currently hospitalized, 221 are recovering from the disease, 4,511 have recovered and 78 are deceased, the release said.

It also said the health department is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine based on Illinois Department of Public Health protocols. The county is receiving a small amount of vaccine on a weekly basis, it said.

The release also said vaccine information is available online from the state department at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq.

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

