Coles County sees 7 new COVID-19 cases
Coles County sees 7 new COVID-19 cases

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says state officials believe COVID-19 variants are "coming at the population so fast" that vaccinations need to be opened up to all ages.

CHARLESTON — Seven more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Thursday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,601, the Coles County Health Department said.

The department said the case total includes two county residents who are currently hospitalized with the disease and 41 who are recovering.

Also, 5,464 county residents have recovered and 94 have died from the disease, officials said.

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

