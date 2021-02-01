 Skip to main content
Coles County sees 7 new COVID-19 cases
Watch now: Charleston, Mattoon sites start to reopen with fewer COVID-19 restrictions

CHARLESTON — An additional seven Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,018.

Coles County COVID resource center

Of those, nine county residents are currently hospitalized, 205 are recovering, 4,719 have recovered and 85 are deceased, the news release said.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday afternoon reported 2,312 newly confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state, including 16 additional deaths.

Recognize these Mattoon-area locations

Concerned about COVID-19?

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

