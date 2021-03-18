Coles County sees 7 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Another seven Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,474, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.

Of those, five county residents are currently hospitalized and 182 are recovering from the disease, the release said. It said 5,194 have recovered and 93 are deceased.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 2,325 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 34 additional deaths. To date, the IDPH is reporting a total of 1,216,090 cases, including 21,022 deaths.

