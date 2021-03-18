 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees 7 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Coles County sees 7 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Another seven Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,474, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.

Of those, five county residents are currently hospitalized and 182 are recovering from the disease, the release said. It said 5,194 have recovered and 93 are deceased.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 2,325 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 34 additional deaths. To date, the IDPH is reporting a total of 1,216,090 cases, including 21,022 deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois Department of Transportation implodes bridge

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News