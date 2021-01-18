Coles County sees 8 additional COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional eight Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the additional cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 4,814.

Of those, 11 county residents are hospitalized, 214 are recovering, 4,511 have recovered and 78 are deceased, the news release said.

The news release also noted that the state of Illinois is moving this week into the next phase of administering COVID-19 vaccines, vaccinating people age 65 and older.

The health department is receiving vaccine weekly and the current supply is reserved for vaccinations scheduled to begin Wednesday at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, the release said.

Reservations for the SBLHC are required and can be made by calling 217-258-7489.

The release also said alerts about upcoming vaccination events and other information are available through the CodeRED system, available by texting ColesAlerts to 99411.