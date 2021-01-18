Coles County sees 8 additional COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional eight Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the additional cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 4,814.
Of those, 11 county residents are hospitalized, 214 are recovering, 4,511 have recovered and 78 are deceased, the news release said.
The news release also noted that the state of Illinois is moving this week into the next phase of administering COVID-19 vaccines, vaccinating people age 65 and older.
The health department is receiving vaccine weekly and the current supply is reserved for vaccinations scheduled to begin Wednesday at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, the release said.
Reservations for the SBLHC are required and can be made by calling 217-258-7489.
The release also said alerts about upcoming vaccination events and other information are available through the CodeRED system, available by texting ColesAlerts to 99411.
The statewide seven-day rolling case positivity rate was 5.9 percent Monday, and has been steadily decreasing for over a week. The rolling positivity rate was 7.6 percent exactly one week ago.
IDPH reported 3,385 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday, including 50 additional deaths. Within the last 24 hours, 63,002 test results have been reported. Over 14.8 million total test results have been reported in Illinois since the pandemic started.
In total, the state reported 1,072,214 COVID-19 cases, including 18,258 deaths across the state’s 102 counties since the pandemic began.
As of Sunday night, 3,345 COVID-19 patients were reported in the hospital and 705 patients reported in intensive care unit beds. There were 392 COVID-19 patients on ventilators. All numbers were steadily decreasing.