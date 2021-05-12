 Skip to main content
Coles County sees 8 more COVID-19 cases
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

President Joe Biden is highlighting new efforts to encourage Americans to get COVID-19 shots, including free rides to and from vaccination sites from ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, as the pace of shots nationally declines and he looks to meet his July Fourth inoculation targets.

CHARLESTON — Eight more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total for the pandemic to 5,822.

Of those, five county residents are currently hospitalized with the disease and 27 are recovering, the release said.

It said 5,696 county residents have recovered while the number of deceased remains at 94, the same since March 29.

The release also included a reminder about an Illinois National Guard program vaccination clinic scheduled to take place at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

The vaccination is event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 22 and registration is available online at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/577593e1-506a-45e3-ac47-27fc8bfb88f6/.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,795 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 26 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,359,748 cases, including 22,285 deaths.

