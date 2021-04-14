Coles County sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, vaccinations available next week

CHARLESTON — Eight more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 5,627.

The release also said registration is available for first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, April 21, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

It said the Moderna brand of vaccine, which requires a second dose later, will be used.

The release said vaccinations will be available from 1-5 p.m. on April 21 and registration is available by calling 217-258-7489.

The county’s COVID-19 case total includes four county residents who are currently hospitalized and 41 who are recovering from the disease, the release said. It also said 5,488 county residents have recovered and 94 have died from the disease.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 3,536 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 31 additional deaths. To date, the state has reported a total of 1,288,934 cases, including 21,570 deaths.

