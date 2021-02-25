Coles County sees 8 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Eight additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.

The new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county's total of 5,295, a report from the Coles County Health Department said.

Of those, five county residents are currently hospitalized and 134 are recovering, according to the report. Also, 5,066 people have recovered from the disease and 90 are deceased, it said.

The state reported 1,884 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday out of 91,292 test results reported. The 2.1% one-day positivity rate was also near a pandemic low.

Hospitalizations have also steadily declined, with 1,463 individuals in Illinois hospitalized with COVID-19 at the end of Wednesday, including 334 in intensive care unit beds and 168 on ventilators.

The state reported an additional 32 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the total to 20,406 since the pandemic began among 1.1 million cases and 17.8 million tests conducted.

