Coles County sees 8 new COVID-19 cases

Prior to Biden taking office, states received last-minute notice of the doses they'd receive each week, making it difficult to share information with local health departments.
Those local agencies for now are some of the only places people can book appointments as hospitals and pharmacies await doses directly from the federal government and build up their infrastructure. In order for health departments to use doses effectively, they need to be able to plan in advance.
Biden promised in January his administration would give states a three-week forecast of the minimum amount of doses they could expect. Using that information, Illinois started sending forecasts to local health departments statewide Thursday, Ezike said.
State Sen. John Curran, a Republican from the Chicago suburb Woodridge, complained that those forecasts weren't available for public review. IDPH provides information online about each county's vaccine inventory, but the site doesn't specify how much each county received per week and its available data could be delayed by as much as 72 hours.
John Wagner, Monroe County Health Department administrator, agreed with Curran.
"There's not a fair distribution of vaccine across the state," Wagner said. "I would really like to see IDPH post their weekly allocation of vaccine. Certain areas are getting far more than other areas. Some areas are finishing 1B, getting down to 65, and I'm still on my 75-plus-year-olds."