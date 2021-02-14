Coles County sees 8 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Another eight Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Sunday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department reported the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus and said they brought the county’s case total to 5,194.

Of those, seven county residents are currently hospitalized, 191 are recovering, 4,907 have recovered and 89 are deceased.

Also in the release, the department indicated that COVID-19 vaccinations in the county this week will be for the second dose for those vaccinated earlier.

That means new vaccinations will be limited for the next couple of weeks, according to the news release.

