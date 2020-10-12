Coles County sees 9 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLSETON — An additional nine Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county health department announced on Monday.

A news release from the department said the new cases brought the county's total for the disease caused by the coronavirus to 1,721

Of those, three people are hospitalized, 159 are recovering, 1,523 have recovered and 36 are deceased, the news release said.

The release also included reminders about two drive-through events for free COVID-19 testing in Coles County this week. Flu shots will also be available, covered by insurance or with a fee, during both events.

The first will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in Eastern Illinois University's parking lot W with entry from south Fourth Street.

The other event is set for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at Peterson Park in Mattoon, with entry to the park from Fifth Street.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,742 new positive coronavirus cases, including 13 additional confirmed deaths.

A man in his 80s from Douglas County was among those who died.