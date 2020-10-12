Coles County sees 9 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLSETON — An additional nine Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county health department announced on Monday.
A news release from the department said the new cases brought the county's total for the disease caused by the coronavirus to 1,721
Of those, three people are hospitalized, 159 are recovering, 1,523 have recovered and 36 are deceased, the news release said.
The release also included reminders about two drive-through events for free COVID-19 testing in Coles County this week. Flu shots will also be available, covered by insurance or with a fee, during both events.
The first will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in Eastern Illinois University's parking lot W with entry from south Fourth Street.
The other event is set for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at Peterson Park in Mattoon, with entry to the park from Fifth Street.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,742 new positive coronavirus cases, including 13 additional confirmed deaths.
A man in his 80s from Douglas County was among those who died.
Currently, state health officials are reporting a total of 321,892 cases, including 8,997 deaths.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 5-11 is 4.3%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,579 specimens for a total of 6,355,261.
Region 6, which includes Coles County, continued to have the lowest positivity rate largely due to the aggressive testing program being carried out on the main campus of the University of Illinois.
As of Friday, the region as a whole was showing a test positivity rate of only 2%. But if Champaign County, which accounts for an average of more than 11,000 tests per day, is taken out of the mix, the positivity rate for the rest of the region stood at 7.2%, less than one percentage point below the 8% threshold that can trigger enhanced mitigation measures.
IDPH has said that if the positivity rate for the region, even excluding Champaign County, goes above 8 percent for three consecutive days, Champaign County will be required to participate in enhanced mitigation efforts.
