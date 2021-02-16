Coles County sees 9 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — An additional nine Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,207.

Of those, five county residents are currently hospitalized, 138 are recovering from the disease, 4,975 have recovered and 89 are deceased, the release said.

It also said a high demand for the second doses of COVID-19 vaccine is expected this week. First-dose vaccination availability will be limited for the next couple of weeks, the release said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,348 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 32 additional deaths.

To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,164,922 cases, including 20,034 deaths.

