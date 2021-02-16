 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees 9 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert top story

Coles County sees 9 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An additional nine Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,207.

Coles County COVID resource center

Of those, five county residents are currently hospitalized, 138 are recovering from the disease, 4,975 have recovered and 89 are deceased, the release said.

Mattoon gets the most from Central Illinois' two days of snow

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It also said a high demand for the second doses of COVID-19 vaccine is expected this week. First-dose vaccination availability will be limited for the next couple of weeks, the release said.

Coles County COVID resource center

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,348 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 32 additional deaths.

To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,164,922 cases, including 20,034 deaths.

Photos: Winter storm slams Illinois

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How will your stimulus check impact your taxes?

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News