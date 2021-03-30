Coles County sees 9 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Nine additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 5,557.

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized and 43 are recovering from the disease, the release said. It said 5,416 have recovered and 94 are deceased.

The release also included a reminder that Illinois opened a new phase of COVID-19 vaccination eligibility this week. Higher education staff, construction trade workers and members of the news media are now eligible for the vaccine.

Registration for vaccinations is available by sending an email to covid19@co.coles.il.us, the release said. It said the email should include the registering person’s name, birthdate and phone number.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 2,404 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 17 additional deaths.

