 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees additional COVID-19 death, 19 new cases
0 comments
alert top story

Coles County sees additional COVID-19 death, 19 new cases

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An additional Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said it brought the total number of county residents’ deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 73.

In the release, health department officials indicated they wished to “extend our heartfelt condolences” to the deceased person’s family and friends.

Watch now: Coles County health care workers continue to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Also in the release, the department announced that an additional 19 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. It brought the county’s total number of cases to 4,415.

In addition to the deaths, eight people are currently hospitalized, 236 are recovering and 4,098 have recovered, according to the release.

Watch now: JG-TC 2020 Newsmaker of the Year: First responders

Health department officials also included a reminder that the COVID-19 vaccine is now being made available to health care workers and announcements will be made when it becomes available to others.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Olney women killed after being hit by a truck
Local

2 Olney women killed after being hit by a truck

DeAnn C. Richardson, 48, and Judy L. Jourdan, 69, both of Olney, were sitting in the outdoor patio of the Deuce’s Wild Saloon, located at 433 S. West St., Olney, around 8 p.m. when they were struck by a Silverado driven by 60-year-old Michael W. Mattox, of Dundas. Mattox was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

2 Olney women killed after being hit by a truck
Local

2 Olney women killed after being hit by a truck

DeAnn C. Richardson, 48, and Judy L. Jourdan, 69, both of Olney, were sitting in the outdoor patio of the Deuce’s Wild Saloon, located at 433 S. West St., Olney, around 8 p.m. when they were struck by a Silverado driven by 60-year-old Michael W. Mattox, of Dundas. Mattox was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News