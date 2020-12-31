Coles County sees additional COVID-19 death, 19 new cases

CHARLESTON — An additional Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said it brought the total number of county residents’ deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 73.

In the release, health department officials indicated they wished to “extend our heartfelt condolences” to the deceased person’s family and friends.

Also in the release, the department announced that an additional 19 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. It brought the county’s total number of cases to 4,415.

In addition to the deaths, eight people are currently hospitalized, 236 are recovering and 4,098 have recovered, according to the release.

Health department officials also included a reminder that the COVID-19 vaccine is now being made available to health care workers and announcements will be made when it becomes available to others.

