 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees additional COVID-19 death, 20 new cases
0 comments

Coles County sees additional COVID-19 death, 20 new cases

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An additional Coles County residence has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Friday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said it brought the county’s total number of deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 78.

Watch now: Coles County's COVID-19 rates 'steady,' no change in mitigations

The department also announced that an additional 20 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. They brought the county’s total number of cases to 4,783.

Charge accusing man of sexually assaulting fellow resident of Charleston nursing home dismissed

In addition to the deaths, eight county residents are currently hospitalized, 218 are recovering and 4,479 have recovered, the release said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News