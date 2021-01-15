Coles County sees additional COVID-19 death, 20 new cases

CHARLESTON — An additional Coles County residence has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Friday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said it brought the county’s total number of deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 78.

The department also announced that an additional 20 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. They brought the county’s total number of cases to 4,783.

In addition to the deaths, eight county residents are currently hospitalized, 218 are recovering and 4,479 have recovered, the release said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.