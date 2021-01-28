Coles County sees additional COVID-19 death, 20 new cases

CHARLESTON — Coles County saw its 84th death from COVID-19 on Thursday, when an additional 20 new cases of the disease were also reported.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department announced the additional death and the new positive cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

It said the new cases brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 4,977.

In addition to the deaths, the total includes 11 county residents who are currently hospitalized and 178 who are recovering, the release said. It said 4,704 have recovered from the disease.

Also in the release, health department officials asked for patience and continued use of precautions while waiting for increased COVID-19 vaccine availability.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 4,191 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 103 additional deaths.

To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,116,372 cases, including 19,067 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate is 4.3%.