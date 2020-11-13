Coles County sees additional COVID-19 death, 61 new positive cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Friday reported the death of an additional county resident with COVID-19 and the identification of 61 new positive cases.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends," the health department said of the deceased. "We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loves one in this very difficult time."

The health department reported that the 61 new cases have increased the total case count for Coles County to 2,849, with 19 currently hospitalized, 635 recovering, 2,141 recovered, and 54 deceased. It continues to ask community members to wear protective masks, watch their distance, and wash their hands regularly to help reduce the spread of this coronavirus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}