Coles County sees additional COVID-19 death, 61 new positive cases
Coles County sees additional COVID-19 death, 61 new positive cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Friday reported the death of an additional county resident with COVID-19 and the identification of 61 new positive cases.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends," the health department said of the deceased. "We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loves one in this very difficult time."

The health department reported that the 61 new cases have increased the total case count for Coles County to 2,849, with 19 currently hospitalized, 635 recovering, 2,141 recovered, and 54 deceased. It continues to ask community members to wear protective masks, watch their distance, and wash their hands regularly to help reduce the spread of this coronavirus.

Earlier Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported that all but six Illinois counties are at the state's COVID-19 warning level, meaning COVID numbers remain high. Coles County is among those counties at the warning level

The state also reported 15,415 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 27 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 551,957 cases, including 10,504 deaths. As of Thursday night, 5,362 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 990 patients were in the ICU and 488 were on ventilators.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

