Coles County sees additional death from COVID-19

CHARLESTON — An additional Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

The new death brought the county's total from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 31, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.

The release also said the rate of positive cases in the state region that includes Coles County, but excludes Champaign County, is 7.1%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will consider new restrictions for the region if the rate exceeds the target of 8%, according to the release.

In response to the spike, community leaders in the county issued a message urging residents to be extra diligent in their efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

The county health department indicated that the state is now tracking Champaign County's rate separately because of the large number of tests and low rate of cases there.

The news release also said 11 additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. It brought the county's overall total cases to 1,546.

Of those, five people are hospitalized, 134 are recovering and 1,376 have recovered, according to the release.