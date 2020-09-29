 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees additional death from COVID-19
0 comments
alert

Coles County sees additional death from COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An additional Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

The new death brought the county's total from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 31, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.

The release also said the rate of positive cases in the state region that includes Coles County, but excludes Champaign County, is 7.1%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will consider new restrictions for the region if the rate exceeds the target of 8%, according to the release.

In response to the spike, community leaders in the county issued a message urging residents to be extra diligent in their efforts to prevent the spread of the disease. 

Coles community leaders send message urging following of COVID-19 precauations

The county health department indicated that the state is now tracking Champaign County's rate separately because of the large number of tests and low rate of cases there.

The news release also said 11 additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. It brought the county's overall total cases to 1,546.

Of those, five people are hospitalized, 134 are recovering and 1,376 have recovered, according to the release.

Coles County landlords speak out against eviction moratorium

The release also said information on the county's COVID-19 rates is available online at dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics?county=Coles.

Pictures of Coles County in the fall season

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News