Coles County sees an additional COVID-19 death, 55 new cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Thursday announced the death of an additional county resident with COVID19 and the identification of 55 new cases of this coronavirus.
"We would likes to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends," the health department said of the deceased. "We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loves one in this very difficult time."
The health department reported that the 55 new cases have increased the total case count for Coles County to 3,098, with 22 currently hospitalized, 735 recovering, 2,284 recovered, and 57 deceased.
As part of this announcement, the health department reminded community members that all 11 of the state's COVID-19 regions will be placed under Tier 3 mitigations starting on Friday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported that these mitigations are an attempt to slow virus spread and prevent hospitals from being overrun. The mitigations aim to limit gatherings, and encourage residents to stay home as much as possible and follow safety measures when out in public. The state reported that the goal is to save lives while preserving the option for in-person learning for students and protecting as much of the economy as possible from virus effects.
Illinois public health officials reported 168 coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, the most in a single day since the height of the disease’s spring surge in mid-May.
With the latests fatalities, the state is now averaging 101 deaths per day over the past week, reaching a triple-digit average for the first time since May 20. Thursday’s death toll was the third-highest since the pandemic began, behind 192 fatalities reported May 13 and 176 on May 5.
In all, there have been 11,178 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
The state also reported 14,612 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, bringing the total of 621,383 cases.
Here are the 10 categories of the new statewide COVID restrictions
Bars and restaurants
Health and fitness centers
Hotels
Indoor recreation, theaters, cultural institutions
Manufacturing
Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, potlucks, etc.)
Organized group recreational activities (sports, indoor sports and activity facilities, etc.)
Personal care service
Retail (including service counters)
Office
