Coles County sees an additional COVID-19 death, 55 new cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Thursday announced the death of an additional county resident with COVID19 and the identification of 55 new cases of this coronavirus.

"We would likes to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends," the health department said of the deceased. "We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loves one in this very difficult time."

The health department reported that the 55 new cases have increased the total case count for Coles County to 3,098, with 22 currently hospitalized, 735 recovering, 2,284 recovered, and 57 deceased.

As part of this announcement, the health department reminded community members that all 11 of the state's COVID-19 regions will be placed under Tier 3 mitigations starting on Friday.