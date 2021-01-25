Coles County sees another COVID-19 death, 12 additional cases

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the additional death from the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 83.

The release also said 12 more county residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 4,920.

In addition to the deaths, the total includes 10 county residents who are currently hospitalized, 162 who are recovering and 4,665 who have recovered, according to the release.

The release also said all Coles County COVID-19 vaccinations appointments are full and phone line registration isn’t currently available.

In the release, health department officials said they understand the urgency concerning the vaccine but are asking county residents to be patient.

It said updates will be announced and also posted on the health department and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center websites.

