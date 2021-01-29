Coles County sees another COVID-19 death, 12 new cases

CHARLESTON — An additional Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Friday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the death from the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 85.

The release also said another 12 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. That brought the county’s case total to 4,989, it said.

In addition to the deaths, the total includes 11 county residents who are currently hospitalized, 174 who are recovering and 4,719 who have recovered, according to the release.

Also in the release, health department officials again asked for patience and continued following of precautions while waiting for more COVID-19 vaccine to become available and vaccinations to be scheduled.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 4,156 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 71 additional deaths. To date, the state has reported 1,120,528 positive cases and 19,138 COVID-related deaths.

