 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees another COVID-19 death, 12 new cases
0 comments
alert top story

Coles County sees another COVID-19 death, 12 new cases

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An additional Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Friday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the death from the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 85.

Coles County COVID resource center

The release also said another 12 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. That brought the county’s case total to 4,989, it said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the deaths, the total includes 11 county residents who are currently hospitalized, 174 who are recovering and 4,719 who have recovered, according to the release.

Watch now: Charleston, Mattoon sites start to reopen with fewer COVID-19 restrictions

Also in the release, health department officials again asked for patience and continued following of precautions while waiting for more COVID-19 vaccine to become available and vaccinations to be scheduled.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 4,156 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 71 additional deaths. To date, the state has reported 1,120,528 positive cases and 19,138 COVID-related deaths.

Unemployment fraud is growing in Illinois. Here's what you need to know

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Midwest governors encourage residents to plan for vaccination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News