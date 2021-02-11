Coles County sees another COVID-19 death, 14 new cases

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the additional death from the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total to 89.

The release also said an additional 14 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 5,160.

In addition to the deaths, the total includes four county residents who are currently hospitalized, 160 who are recovering and 4,907 who have recovered, according to the release.

Also in the release, health department officials said there continues to be shortages of available COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine operations and eligibility are expanding across the state as Illinois’ seven-day rolling positivity rate remained at 3.3% for the fourth consecutive day Thursday.

While touring an Illinois Department of Human Services vaccination site at the Elgin Mental Health Center Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that over the last week, Illinois was the number one state among the top 10 most populous states in the nation for per capita vaccinations.