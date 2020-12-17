Coles County sees another COVID-19 death, county's total cases now exceeds 4,000

CHARLESTON — An additional Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the additional death brought the county’s total of deceased from COVID-19 to 67.

The release also said an additional 39 county residents have tested positive for the disease. It said that brought the county’s total to 4,030.

In addition to the deaths, the case total also includes 11 people who are hospitalized, 384 who are recovering and 3,568 who have recovered, according to the release.

The release also referred to a website with information on how to have a “safe at-home-holiday season,” advising against gatherings to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The site is available at allin.illinois.gov.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 8,828 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 181 additional deaths.