Coles County sees another COVID-19 death; state's rolling positivity rate continues to decline

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said it brought the county’s total number of deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 77.

An additional 10 county residents have also tested positive for the disease, the news release said. It said the county’s case total is now 4,719.

In addition to the deaths, six people are currently hospitalized, 250 are recovering and 4,386 have recovered, according to the release.

Also in the release, health department officials indicated that the department should soon announce how to sign up and register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it’s available to the general public.

The state of Illinois is still in the first phase of vaccination, administering the vaccine to health care workers.

The release also said vaccination information is available online from the Illinois Department of Public Health at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq.

The statewide seven-day rolling COVID-19 case positivity rate remained below 8% for a third consecutive day Tuesday after decreasing for a fourth straight day.