Coles County sees another death from COVID-19; 34 new cases

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department said it brought the county’s total number of deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 72.
In the release, health department officials said they were “saddened to announce the death” and offered their “heartfelt condolences” to the deceased person’s family and friends.
Also, there were 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to the release. It said that brought the county’s total number of cases to 4,396.
In addition to the deaths, there are eight people currently hospitalized, 249 who are recovering and 4,067 who have recovered, the release said.
The state’s death toll has reached 16,357 among 955,380 cases and more than 13 million test results reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday night, 4,244 in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 69 from the prior day, leaving roughly 28 percent of hospital beds available statewide.
Of those, 882 COVID-19 patients were in the ICU, a decrease of 22 from the prior day, and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, a decrease of 10 from the day prior. That left about 22 percent of ICU beds available statewide, and about 72 percent of ventilators available statewide.
The preliminary seven-day statewide case positivity rate from Dec. 23 – Dec. 29, is 7.6 percent, which is two-tenths of a percentage point higher than the seven-day average case positivity rate reported Tuesday.
The seven-day statewide case positivity rate has remained below 8 percent for 11 consecutive days. From Nov. 7 to Dec. 7, that rate stayed above 10 percent, prompting Pritzker to implement Tier 3 mitigations throughout the state on Nov. 20.
Capitol News contributed to this story.