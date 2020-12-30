Coles County sees another death from COVID-19; 34 new cases

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said it brought the county’s total number of deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 72.

In the release, health department officials said they were “saddened to announce the death” and offered their “heartfelt condolences” to the deceased person’s family and friends.

Also, there were 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to the release. It said that brought the county’s total number of cases to 4,396.

In addition to the deaths, there are eight people currently hospitalized, 249 who are recovering and 4,067 who have recovered, the release said.

As of Tuesday night, 4,244 in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 69 from the prior day, leaving roughly 28 percent of hospital beds available statewide.