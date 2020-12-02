 Skip to main content
Coles County sees another death from COVID-19; state reports most deaths in single day
Coles County sees another death from COVID-19; state reports most deaths in single day

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died because of COVID-19, the county health department announced on Wednesday.

The death announced Wednesday brought the county’s total from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 59, the news release said. The release also said an additional 43 residents have tested positive for the disease, bring the county's total to 3,524.

In addition to the deaths, the total includes 20 people who are hospitalized, 948 who are recovering and 2,497 who have recovered, the release said.

The Coles County death was part of what Gov. JB Pritzker called “a solemn milestone” Wednesday when public health officials announced 238 deaths from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, by far the highest single-day fatality number since the pandemic began.

Although part of that number may have been attributable to reporting delays of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Pritzker said the rising number of new cases and hospitalizations indicated that the state is still in the middle of an infection surge.

“We’ll continue to watch these numbers closely in the coming weeks to have a better picture of our trajectory, but a life lost, reported late, following a holiday, is still a life lost,” Pritzker said.

That news came as the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 9,757 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease over the previous 24 hours out of 85,507 tests performed, making for a single-day case positivity rate of 11.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day rolling average positivity rate ticked up two-tenths of a point, to 10.6 percent.

As of late Tuesday night, there were 5,764 people reported hospitalized with the disease. That number has been trending downward for the last two weeks but remains well above the peaks that were seen in April and May.

That left 24% of the state’s total hospital bed capacity available. Of the state’s existing hospital beds, 17.6% were occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of those in hospitals, 1,190 were in intensive care units, and 714 of those patients were on ventilators.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

