Coles County sees another death from COVID-19

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department reported the death from the disease caused by the coronavirus.
It was the fourth COVID-19 death of a county resident this week and the fifth since May 13. Before that, there hadn’t been a reported death from the disease in Coles County since March 29.
The release said the county’s total number of deaths from the disease since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is now 99.
The county’s total number of cases is now 5,850, it also said.
In addition to the deaths, the total includes four county residents currently hospitalized, 29 recovering and 5,718 recovered, it said.
The release also included a reminder about an Illinois National Guard COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
It said registration is available online at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/577593e1-506a-45e3-ac47-27fc8bfb88f6/ but walk-ins will also be accepted.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,542 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 42 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,371,884 cases, including 22,536 deaths.
In addition, 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.