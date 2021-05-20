Coles County sees another death from COVID-19

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department reported the death from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

It was the fourth COVID-19 death of a county resident this week and the fifth since May 13. Before that, there hadn’t been a reported death from the disease in Coles County since March 29.

The release said the county’s total number of deaths from the disease since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is now 99.

The county’s total number of cases is now 5,850, it also said.

In addition to the deaths, the total includes four county residents currently hospitalized, 29 recovering and 5,718 recovered, it said.