Coles County sees another death from COVID-19

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said it brought the county’s total deaths from the coronavirus-caused disease to 65.

In the release, health department officials said they wished to “extend our heartfelt condolences” to the deceased person’s family and friends.

It also said an additional 31 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The county’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now 3,740, the news release said.

It said 20 people are currently hospitalized, 222 are recovering and 3,433 have recovered.

