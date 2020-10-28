Coles County sees COVID-19 'critical increase,' 64 new cases reported

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department has reported that the county is seeing a "critical increase" in COVID-19 cases, with 64 new cases identified on Wednesday.
The health department said Coles County showed a daily test positivity rate of 23.3% for Sunday, Oct. 25. It said the seven-day rolling average was 9.9% for that date, per Illinois Department of Public Health county metrics.
Administrator Diana Stenger said the health department is asking Coles County residents to wear their protective masks; stay home if they are feeling ill, including allergy- or cold-like symptoms; keep at least a 6-foot distance from each other; and wash their wands regularly.
"The spread of COVID-19 in Coles County is critically increasing. If we do not do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19, we will be going into stricter mitigations," Stenger said, in reference to Illinois public health precautions.
The health department said the 64 new cases identified on Wednesday have brought Coles County's total to 2,126. That total includes 373 recovering, 17 currently hospitalized, 1,696 recovered, and 40 deceased.
On Wednesday, the state public health department reported 6,110 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 51 additional deaths. The state reported that those new figures have brought the total to 389,095 cases, including 9,619 deaths, in 102 counties during the pandemic.
Lake and McHenry counties also will be the eighth region of the state’s COVID-19 plan facing increased economic restrictions.
“Region 9 (which includes the two counties) is today seeing an 8.4% positivity average, up from 4.8% this time last month and up from 3.1% in late June,” Pritzker said Wednesday at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago. “Average COVID related hospital admissions today are five times as high as they were in mid-June, and three times as high as in mid-September. In other words, things are bad in Region 9 and getting worse.”
Beginning Saturday, increased mitigation measures will include the closure of bars and restaurants to indoor service and limits on the size of social gatherings both indoor and outdoor to the lesser of 25 people or 25 percent of capacity, among other restrictions.
The announcement came as the state reported another 51 virus-related deaths, including one youth, three people in their 50s, five in their 60s, 10 in their 70s, 23 in their 80s, and nine 90 or older.
In the midst of a second major wave of COVID-19, Pritzker said the state is far more prepared than it was in March and April, as it now has stockpiles of personal protective equipment and far greater testing capacity.
“Are we better prepared? We sure are,” Pritzker said. “That doesn't mean that we can stop the virus. It means that with the virus present among us, we at least can diagnose people, we can make sure that people have PPE and especially masks.”
Still, Pritzker called the ongoing increase in virus spread a “tremendous wave” that’s affecting the whole nation. He was joined by Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, and both men noted that State Police would be enforcing COVID-19 mitigation measures in the regions subjected to them.
Kelly said ISP has received referrals and complaints and worked with local health departments, local law enforcement, and the Illinois Department of Public Health in 37 different counties. The department has issued misdemeanor citations in five counties so far.
The process for handling violations is laid out by emergency rules approved by a legislative committee, which requires voluntary compliance be sought before citations can be issued or licenses revoked.
According to Kelly, citations come when “you have some business owners, you got waitresses, waiters, cook staff, they're just outright refusing to wear masks and, you know, right now that's just kind of gross.”
Stephens and other Republicans called for greater involvement of the General Assembly in setting mitigation measures going forward, but Pritzker has not indicated he is willing to deviate from the Restore Illinois plan that has triggered mitigations in eight of the state’s 11 regions.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report
