Coles County sees COVID-19 'critical increase,' 64 new cases reported

Lake and McHenry counties also will be the eighth region of the state’s COVID-19 plan facing increased economic restrictions.

“Region 9 (which includes the two counties) is today seeing an 8.4% positivity average, up from 4.8% this time last month and up from 3.1% in late June,” Pritzker said Wednesday at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago. “Average COVID related hospital admissions today are five times as high as they were in mid-June, and three times as high as in mid-September. In other words, things are bad in Region 9 and getting worse.”

Beginning Saturday, increased mitigation measures will include the closure of bars and restaurants to indoor service and limits on the size of social gatherings both indoor and outdoor to the lesser of 25 people or 25 percent of capacity, among other restrictions.

The announcement came as the state reported another 51 virus-related deaths, including one youth, three people in their 50s, five in their 60s, 10 in their 70s, 23 in their 80s, and nine 90 or older.

In the midst of a second major wave of COVID-19, Pritzker said the state is far more prepared than it was in March and April, as it now has stockpiles of personal protective equipment and far greater testing capacity.