Coles County sees first death from COVID-19 in more than a month

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. that day and registration is available online at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/577593e1-506a-45e3-ac47-27fc8bfb88f6/.

As of Thursday, more than 4.6 million Illinoisans – or 36.5% of the state’s population – were fully vaccinated, with 10.1 million doses administered statewide. But the vaccination pace has slowed, with about 76,082 vaccine doses administered on average daily over the previous seven days. That’s down from a peak of over 130,000 daily in mid-April.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a news conference at the Gurnee Six Flags Great America north of Chicago that incentives such as free tickets could nudge more Illinoisans toward taking the vaccine.

“I think that there are people who, hearing that there's an incentive knowing that it's easy to get vaccinated at a place like this or somewhere near where you live,” Pritzker said. “There are an awful lot of people out there that just haven't had time or they haven't had a, you know, that extra little push to go get it done”