Coles County sees first death from COVID-19 in more than a month

CHARLESTON — Coles County on Thursday saw its first death of a county resident from COVID-19 in more than a month.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department announced the death, the first in the county since March 29 from the disease caused by the coronavirus.
It brought the total number of county residents to die from the disease to 95, the release said. It also said an additional six county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
That brought the county’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 5,828, according to the release.
It said the total also includes five county residents who are currently hospitalized with the disease, 31 who are recovering and 5,697 who have recovered.
The release also included a reminder about an Illinois National Guard vaccination program event scheduled to take place at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center on May 22.
The event will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. that day and registration is available online at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/577593e1-506a-45e3-ac47-27fc8bfb88f6/.
As of Thursday, more than 4.6 million Illinoisans – or 36.5% of the state’s population – were fully vaccinated, with 10.1 million doses administered statewide. But the vaccination pace has slowed, with about 76,082 vaccine doses administered on average daily over the previous seven days. That’s down from a peak of over 130,000 daily in mid-April.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a news conference at the Gurnee Six Flags Great America north of Chicago that incentives such as free tickets could nudge more Illinoisans toward taking the vaccine.
“I think that there are people who, hearing that there's an incentive knowing that it's easy to get vaccinated at a place like this or somewhere near where you live,” Pritzker said. “There are an awful lot of people out there that just haven't had time or they haven't had a, you know, that extra little push to go get it done”
The state is sending Illinois National Guard mobile vaccination teams to the Gurnee location on June 5 and 6, and the teams will return if turnout is high. Six Flags will announce additional details in the coming weeks, according to the governor’s office. As well, “a significant portion” of the tickets will be distributed through local health departments, with more information forthcoming on a “county-by-county basis.”