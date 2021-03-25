Coles County sees four new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Four additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 5,525.

Of those, six county residents are currently hospitalized and 94 are recovering from the disease, the release said. It said 5,332 have recovered and 93 are deceased.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The release also included a reminder of some recent additions to those eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

With the state of Illinois’ current vaccination phase, higher education staff, government works and the news media are eligible. Starting Monday, restaurant staff, construction workers and religious leaders will be added to the eligibility list.

The release said emails can be sent to covid19@co.coles.il.us to register. The email should include the registering person’s name, birthdate and phone number, it said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 2,190 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 35 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting 1,229,898 cases, including 21,171 deaths.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.