 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County sees four new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert top story

Coles County sees four new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Four additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Thursday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the coronavirus-caused disease brought the county’s total to 5,525.

Mattoon Amtrak station one of 78 nationwide subject to disability access claims

Of those, six county residents are currently hospitalized and 94 are recovering from the disease, the release said. It said 5,332 have recovered and 93 are deceased.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The release also included a reminder of some recent additions to those eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Coles County sheriff's deputy dies

With the state of Illinois’ current vaccination phase, higher education staff, government works and the news media are eligible. Starting Monday, restaurant staff, construction workers and religious leaders will be added to the eligibility list.

The release said emails can be sent to covid19@co.coles.il.us to register. The email should include the registering person’s name, birthdate and phone number, it said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 2,190 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 35 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting 1,229,898 cases, including 21,171 deaths. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says North Korea is top foreign policy issue

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News