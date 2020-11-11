Coles County sees new one-day high for COVID-19 with 85 new cases

The following data have been released by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

CHARLESTON — Coles County saw a new one-day high for COVID-19 cases Wednesday with the announcement that an additional 85 county residents have tested positive for the disease.

Wednesday’s figure surpasses the previous one-day high total of 72, set on Wednesday of last week.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department announced the new cases and said they brought the county’s total for cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus to 2,748.

Of those, 23 county residents are hospitalized, 615 are recovering, 2,057 have recovered and 53 are deceased, the news release said.

The release said the county continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases.

People who have been tested should stay home until they receive the results, the release said. it said the health department is notifying those who test positive as quickly as possible.

In the release, health department officials urged the continued following of precautions such as wearing face masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing and staying home if ill.