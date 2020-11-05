Coles County sees one additional COVID-19 death, 52 new cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Thursday announced the death of one additional county resident with COVID-19, as well as the identification of 52 new cases of this coronavirus.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends," the health department said of the deceased. "We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loves ones in this very difficult time."

The health department reported that the new cases have brought the total laboratory confirmed case count for Coles County to 2,439, with 20 currently hospitalized, 395 recovering, 1,977 recovered, and 47 deceased.

Earlier Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 9,935 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 97 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 447,491 cases, including 10,030 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the pandemic began.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}