Coles County sees one additional COVID-19 death, 52 new cases
Coles County sees one additional COVID-19 death, 52 new cases

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department on Thursday announced the death of one additional county resident with COVID-19, as well as the identification of 52 new cases of this coronavirus.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends," the health department said of the deceased. "We ask for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loves ones in this very difficult time."

The health department reported that the new cases have brought the total laboratory confirmed case count for Coles County to 2,439, with 20 currently hospitalized, 395 recovering, 1,977 recovered, and 47 deceased.

Earlier Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 9,935 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 97 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 447,491 cases, including 10,030 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the pandemic began.

According to the state, 3,891 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Wednesday night. Of those, 772 patients were in intensive care units and 343 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The entire state is under renewed state restrictions intended to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Those restrictions include no indoor dining or bar service and limits on the size of gatherings. A region is placed under the renewed restrictions after it exceeds an 8% positivity rate for three straight days. It will remain under the renewed restrictions until it maintains a positivity rate of 6.5% or less for three straight days.

