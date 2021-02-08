 Skip to main content
Coles County sees single new COVID-19 case
CHARLESTON — Coles County reported only a single new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said one additional county resident had tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The release said the new case brought the county’s total to 5,109.

Of those, four county residents are currently hospitalized, 134 are recovering from the disease, 4,883 have recovered and 88 are deceased, it said.

The health department also noted it is still receiving weekly vaccine allotments in small amounts. There is no option at this time to be placed on a waiting list to receive the vaccine, it said.

Announcements will be made when more information is available on local vaccine availability, the release said.

