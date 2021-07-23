Coles County sees steady increase in COVID-19 cases in July

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department reported on Friday that new COVID-19 cases locally have steadily climbed throughout July so far, including 35 new cases for the week of July 17-23.

The health department reported in a statement that previous totals for new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were three for June 26-July 2, 10 for July 3-9, and 22 for July 10-16.

"Coles County is seeing an increase in cases," the health department reported. "Remember, getting vaccinated for COVID-19, wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands are important steps to preventing the spread of COVID-19."

According to the health department, the new numbers have increased Coles County's total case count since the pandemic began to 5,994. The new total consists of 5,854 recovered, 39 recovering, and 101 deceased.

