Coles County sees two more COVID-19 deaths, 60 new cases

Watch now: Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center to postpone some surgeries; 3 regions to face increased restrictions
CHARLESTON — Two more Coles County residents have died from COVID-19, the Coles County Health Department announced on Tuesday.
The announcement came one day after the department reported three additional deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus. Tuesday’s additions brought the county’s total number of deaths from the disease to 53.
A news release the health department issued Tuesday also said an additional 60 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The release said the new cases brought the county’s case total to 2,663.
Of those, 22 county residents are hospitalized, 563 are recovering and 2,025 have recovered, the release said.
With no signs of slowing, state officials said key metrics measuring the spread of COVID-19 – including hospitalizations – continue to push numbers not seen since April and May.
The 4,742 people hospitalized in Illinois due to COVID-19 as of Monday night marked the highest number since May 8, which was right around the peak of the first wave of the virus. It’s the 16th straight day of increases for hospitalizations, marking an 82 percent increase since the beginning of that 16-day period.
While Gov. JB Pritzker lauded positive vaccine news that was reported Monday at his daily briefing in Chicago Tuesday, he said Illinois is still “locked in a struggle with this virus as winter approaches.”
“Across the state, the majority of our regions are seeing far higher rates of hospitalizations for COVID-19 than they ever did last spring,” Pritzker said. “Outside of Cook and the collar counties, much of Illinois’ communities are experiencing the worst surge that they've seen yet.”
With just less than 31 percent of beds available statewide, there were more hospital beds in use at the end of Monday, including non-COVID patients, than there has been at any time during the pandemic.
Region 6, which includes Coles County, has a hospitalization rate 3.5 times higher than the spring, Pritzker said. Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center said Monday that it was going Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center to postpone some surgeries because of the increasing number of COVID-19 patients it is treating.
While bed shortages are a concern, Pritzker said “the number one thing you hear from hospitals isn't so much ‘do we have the space.’ It's ‘do we have the staffing.’” He noted the state has put in place measures to allow health care professionals who recently left the field to rejoin it, but the concern over staffing goes beyond Illinois.
The statewide case positivity rate increased to 12.1 percent, more than tripling in a span of exactly one month. The 12,623 new confirmed and probable cases once again set a one-day record among 101,955 test results reported in the previous 24 hours.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 79 deaths in COVID-19-positive individuals bringing the death toll to 10,289 among 511,183 confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic began.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
