Coles County sees two more COVID-19 deaths, 60 new cases

While Gov. JB Pritzker lauded positive vaccine news that was reported Monday at his daily briefing in Chicago Tuesday, he said Illinois is still “locked in a struggle with this virus as winter approaches.”

“Across the state, the majority of our regions are seeing far higher rates of hospitalizations for COVID-19 than they ever did last spring,” Pritzker said. “Outside of Cook and the collar counties, much of Illinois’ communities are experiencing the worst surge that they've seen yet.”

With just less than 31 percent of beds available statewide, there were more hospital beds in use at the end of Monday, including non-COVID patients, than there has been at any time during the pandemic.

Region 6, which includes Coles County, has a hospitalization rate 3.5 times higher than the spring, Pritzker said. Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center said Monday that it was going Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center to postpone some surgeries because of the increasing number of COVID-19 patients it is treating.