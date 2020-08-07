Coles County sees 'widespread' increase in COVID-19 cases

Stenger said the health department has been in touch with community leaders to try to send the message about precautions with the coronavirus pandemic.

The department has also contacted businesses urging them to require customers and employees to wear face masks and practice social distancing, and she said there does seem to be an increase in those practices.

"As a county, we've all got to be aware and do our part," she said.

She also said some might mistake COVID-19 symptoms for a cold or "nothing out of the norm," and by the time they're tested they've exposed others. People who are tested "for whatever reason" should stay home until they receive the results, she said.

Meanwhile, the number of tests for COVID-19 has increased at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center but that doesn't account for the jump in the number of those infected, said Jim Hildebrandt, SBLHC vice president of medical affairs.

The percentage of positive cases would actually go down if more people without the virus were being tested, he explained. He agreed with Stenger that the best approach is to continue with the precautions in place.