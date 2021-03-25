Coles County sheriff's deputy dies

CHARLESTON — A Coles County sheriff’s deputy died on Wednesday, the county Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputy Brett Kastl was a veteran of more than 14 years with the department, an announcement on the office’s Facebook page said.

“Please keep Brett’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers, as he will be greatly missed,” the announcement said.

It said his positions during his time as a sheriff’s deputy included field training officer, firearms instructor and correctional officer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kastl was a Lerna resident and would have been 51 years old on Thursday, according to his obituary on the website of Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston.

The sheriff's office indicated on Thursday that the cause of Kastl's death was medically related.

Coles County's top 10 crime stories from 2020

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.