Coles County sheriff's deputy dies
Coles County sheriff's deputy dies

CHARLESTON — A Coles County sheriff’s deputy died on Wednesday, the county Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputy Brett Kastl was a veteran of more than 14 years with the department, an announcement on the office’s Facebook page said.

“Please keep Brett’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers, as he will be greatly missed,” the announcement said.

It said his positions during his time as a sheriff’s deputy included field training officer, firearms instructor and correctional officer.

Kastl was a Lerna resident and would have been 51 years old on Thursday, according to his obituary on the website of Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston.

The sheriff's office indicated on Thursday that the cause of Kastl's death was medically related.

Brett Kastl

Kastl
