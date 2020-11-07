Coles County spike in COVID-19 cases continues; Pritzker tests negative

CHARLESTON — An additional 60 Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county Health Department announced on Saturday.

It marked the second straight day with 60 new cases in the county. The announcement also came three days after the department announced the highest one-day total of 72 cases since the coronavirus began.

A news release from the health department on Saturday said the new cases brought the county’s overall total to 2,553.

Of those, 17 people are currently hospitalized, 446 are recovering, 2,023 have recovered and 47 are deceased, the release said.

It also was announced Saturday that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus after learning he may have been exposed during a meeting to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Members of Pritzker's staff who attended the meeting Monday also tested negative for the virus, his office said Saturday in a news release.

Pritzker had self-isolated Friday while awaiting test results. They were the second negative test results for Pritzker and staff members who also underwent weekly tests on Wednesday, according to his office.