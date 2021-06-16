Coles County teaming up with state to provide Pfizer vaccine clinics

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Health Department and the Illinois National Guard will hold vaccine drives to distribute the Pfizer vaccine the next two Mondays at local high schools.

The first will be held in Mattoon High School's cafeteria, 2521 Walnut Ave., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 21.

The second will be held June 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Charleston High School's cafeteria, 1615 Lincoln Ave.

Vaccines at these drives are available to all Illinois residents over age 12. Masks are required upon entry and all individuals under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a guardian.

People can register for the Mattoon drive and can register HERE for the Charleston drive HERE.

The health department reported it has administered 30,973 vaccine doses. Of the 50,885 eligible individuals, 15,784 are fully vaccinated, which is about 31.02 of the population%. According to Illinois Department of Public Health, almost 69% of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of vaccine and 52% are fully vaccinated.

Coles County reported three more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total case count in Coles County is 5,915. Of those, 5,812 have recovered, 12 are recovering, two are hospitalized and 99 are deceased.

State health officials on Wednesday reported 165 new cases of coronavirus, including nine deaths, bringing the total number of positive COVID-19 cases up to 1,387,760. There have been 23,070 deaths.