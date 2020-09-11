Coles County warning sirens to be tested on Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A test of Coles County's outdoor emergency warning sirens is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The tests will take place at 10 a.m. and will include all warning sirens in the county.

The announcement said multiple tests could be conducted during the morning. It said the tests are taking place to help ensure backup systems are completely operational.

The test will be postponed if bad weather is expected Tuesday morning, the announcement also said.

