Coles County's weekend COVID-19 cases push total past 600

CHARLESTON — Coles County passed 600 COVID-19 cases over the weekend with the announcement of 18 new cases reported on Saturday and 17 more on Sunday.
That followed the report of 32 new cases on Friday and brought the county's total to 627, according to the Coles County Health Department.
A news release from the health department said 404 county residents have recovered from the disease caused by the coronavirus. It said 198 people are recovering, five are hospitalized and 20 county residents have died from the disease.
The release said COVID-19 is prevalent throughout the county though the county's state-issued warning designation for the disease was lowered on Friday.
It said the county is now in the "blue" warning designation, which indicates the county is experiencing overall stable COVID-19 numbers. It said the county's positive test rate is 6.3%, which maintains a warning but is below the top target rate of 8%, it said.
Before Friday, the county had been in the "orange" designation for about a week, a level that indicates signs of increased risk for the disease.
In the release, health department officials urged continued use of practices to reduce the spread of the virus. They include wearing face masks in public, social distancing and regular hand washing, it said.
The release also said Coles County's risk information is available online at dph.illinois.gov/countymetrics?county=Coles.
From the archives: Bergner's and Carson's in Mattoon
20 ways to save
Bergner's
Carson's Community Days to raise money for nonprofits
Bergner to close in January
Bergner's announces promotions
Carson's to host festival, parade
Bergern's 62nd Anniversary Sale
Bergners to take over
Carson's Pink Shops start
September Value Days
Carson's helping Goodwill Industries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!