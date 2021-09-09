Coles-Moultrie 911 center seeking new director

MATTOON — The Coles-Moultrie Emergency Communication Center is seeking a new director.

Current Director James Calvert, who was appointed in December, said he notified the board Aug. 13 that he plans to resign.

Calvert said he is still serving in this administration post in the meantime and has offered to remain on duty to help train the new director, but the training decision is up to the board. He said he cannot comment further at this time due to pending negotiations with the board over his severance package.

The Emergency Telephone System Board has set an Oct. 7 deadline for applicants. Board Chair Dan Ensign said their hiring committee will narrow down the candidates to three finalists, interview them, and then present a proposed new director to the board for a vote. He said they hope to have a new director before Jan. 1.

"We are not going to rush into it. We are going to take our diligent time to get the right candidate," Ensign said. He referred questions to the current director about his resignation.

Applicants are asked to send their resume and cover letter to Sam Gaines, vice chair of the 911 board.

Coles-Moultrie 911 Assistant Director Amanda Williams, who has served in this post since 2002, has been working remotely since July from Florida, where her husband accepted a job. Gaines said Williams' remote work has been going fine so far.

The board discussed the remote work agreement that the director authorized at its Aug. 10 meeting and gave notice that it does not want this contract extended past its Dec. 31 expiration.

Ensign said he is not sure yet how the assistant director position will be filled after Dec. 31, but the board could advertise for candidates if needed.

Seven 911 dispatchers recently sent a letter to the newspaper expressing their support for Calvert and Williamson, saying they are both capable and supportive managers. The dispatchers said remote administration work has been done flawlessly in the past and has enabled Williams to continue assisting Calvert in his first year as director.

"There is still a lot of work and tasks that go into being director that don't come up in everyday work, and Amanda has the knowledge to help him through that with her 19.5 years of experience," the dispatchers wrote. "There also lies the want and need for her to still be working to assure we are provided the best management possible and by taking that one straw (Williamson) away, you are weakening the entire structure."

