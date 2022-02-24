 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Collision with snow plow sends Martinsville man to hospital

  • 0

TOLEDO — A Martinsville man was injured Thursday morning after the vehicle he was driving slid into the path of a snow plow.

Illinois State Police said the crash occurred around 7:40 a.m. along Illinois 121 at 1200 North in Cumberland County.

According to a news release, Jacob Vincent, 27, was westbound on 1200 North and was unable to stop due to ice/snow on the roadway at the intersection with Illinois 121. The car slid into the path of the Illinois Department of Transportation truck driven by Brandon Waddell, 40, of Jewett.

Bus slides on slick roads, overturns in Coles County field

Vincent was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Waddell wasn’t injured.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Warns Banks to Prepare for Potential Cyberattacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News