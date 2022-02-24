Collision with snow plow sends Martinsville man to hospital

TOLEDO — A Martinsville man was injured Thursday morning after the vehicle he was driving slid into the path of a snow plow.

Illinois State Police said the crash occurred around 7:40 a.m. along Illinois 121 at 1200 North in Cumberland County.

According to a news release, Jacob Vincent, 27, was westbound on 1200 North and was unable to stop due to ice/snow on the roadway at the intersection with Illinois 121. The car slid into the path of the Illinois Department of Transportation truck driven by Brandon Waddell, 40, of Jewett.

Vincent was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Waddell wasn’t injured.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1