Congregation assessing damage, officials seeking cause of Mattoon church fire

MATTOON — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire Saturday that seriously damaged Mattoon Christian Church, where congregants have begun assessing the damage and making emergency repairs.
Associate Pastor Quinton Webb and maintenance worker Craig McArdle went through the top two floors of the three-story church building, 221 N. 19th St., boarding up windows late Saturday morning that had been broken out during the fire early that morning.
Webb said he is unsure where the church's regular Sunday morning service would be held this weekend, but he is confident that the congregation will continue gathering and carrying out community service projects. The church hosts a food pantry for people in need.
"This is just a building. The church is the people," Webb said. Mattoon Christian Church has been located since at least 1967 in this building, which congregants estimated was build circa 1918-1922 for use by a different denomination.
Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said the blaze was discovered by a Mattoon police officer who smelled smoke while on patrol. He said the officer tracked the odor to the church building and then alerted the Mattoon Fire Department, which was dispatched at 4:45 a.m. The City Hall fire station is located across 19th Street from the church.
Hilligoss said the arriving firefighters found smoke emanating from windows on the second floor of the church and saw flames through the back door. He said they made entry via the back door and used the adjacent stairwells to reach the fire and then quickly extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.
From the exterior of the church, the visible damage late Saturday morning included several windows that were broken out on the west side of the second floor. Classrooms and other spaces are located in the west side of the building, and sanctuary with interior balconies is located in the east side.
Inside, Hilligoss said there is extensive water damage to the west side, as well as heat and smoke damage throughout the second and third floors.
Hilligoss said the fire department has requested that Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office personnel assist with the fire investigation due to the potentially high dollar amount of the damage to the church building.
"We are just trying to pinpoint a spot of origin at this point on the inside," Hilligoss said, adding that the cause of the fire has not been determined yet.
Richmond Avenue on the north side of the church was closed to traffic while crews fought the fire and remain closed through late morning as they prepared to clear the scene and the investigation continued.
Mattoon Christian Church is located at the southwest corner of Richmond and 19th Street/U.S. Route 45, near County Market and the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church campus.
