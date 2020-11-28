Congregation assessing damage, officials seeking cause of Mattoon church fire

Hilligoss said the arriving firefighters found smoke emanating from windows on the second floor of the church and saw flames through the back door. He said they made entry via the back door and used the adjacent stairwells to reach the fire and then quickly extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From the exterior of the church, the visible damage late Saturday morning included several windows that were broken out on the west side of the second floor. Classrooms and other spaces are located in the west side of the building, and sanctuary with interior balconies is located in the east side.

Inside, Hilligoss said there is extensive water damage to the west side, as well as heat and smoke damage throughout the second and third floors.

Hilligoss said the fire department has requested that Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office personnel assist with the fire investigation due to the potentially high dollar amount of the damage to the church building.

"We are just trying to pinpoint a spot of origin at this point on the inside," Hilligoss said, adding that the cause of the fire has not been determined yet.